Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

