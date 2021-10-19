Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31,012.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

