Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 4.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.14 and last traded at $54.47. Approximately 141,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,343,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.