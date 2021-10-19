Aleph.im 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $72.65 million and $1.27 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,381,967 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

