Aleph.im (ALEPH) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $71.78 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00197872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00090288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,381,967 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.