Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

