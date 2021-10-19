Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 917,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

