Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.