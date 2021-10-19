Alkermes plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

