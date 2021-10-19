Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2,328.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

