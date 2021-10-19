Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.94 ($0.48). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 36.94 ($0.48), with a volume of 73,492 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of £237.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.