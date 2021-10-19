AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AB opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

