Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,479. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

