Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Baidu worth $152,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

BIDU opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

