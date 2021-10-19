Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164,740 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.91% of Enphase Energy worth $225,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

