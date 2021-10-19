Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $269.92 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,973,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,917,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.78% of UiPath at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $6,472,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $1,865,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $125,139,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,662,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Summit Insights began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

