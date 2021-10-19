Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 340,361 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 340,361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.64% of Expedia Group worth $157,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.52 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

