Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 604,582 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 604,582 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.58% of Skyworks Solutions worth $184,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

