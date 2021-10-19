AllSafe Trading Down 12.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $313,997.91 and approximately $78.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

