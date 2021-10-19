Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $203.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.