Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,136,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

