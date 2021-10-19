Alpha Impact Market Cap Achieves $9.19 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $1,593.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

