Alpha Impact Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,418.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

