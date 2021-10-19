Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
