Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.