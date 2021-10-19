Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 2,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 135,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

TKNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

