Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $102 EPS for the current fiscal year and $108 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG opened at $2,859.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,589.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 536,505 shares of company stock worth $537,144,903 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

