Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,673 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,505 shares of company stock worth $537,144,903 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,865.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

