Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,860.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.