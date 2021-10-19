Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 860,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

