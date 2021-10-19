alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €17.00 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €16.25 ($19.12). The company had a trading volume of 286,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

