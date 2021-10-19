Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

