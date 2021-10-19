Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 130510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

