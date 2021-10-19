Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.45.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

