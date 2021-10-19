Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 61055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 89.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 464.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

