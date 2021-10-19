Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,441.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

