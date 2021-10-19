Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

