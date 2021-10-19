Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.72. Ambev shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 180,195 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 389,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

