AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,442,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,915,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

