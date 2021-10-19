American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

