American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

AEP traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $83.78. 37,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

