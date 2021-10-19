American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,026,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797,942 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 4.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of American International Group worth $1,381,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 55,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

