American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

