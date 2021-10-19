AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

