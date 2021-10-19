Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMP stock opened at $289.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.48. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $292.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

