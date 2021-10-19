Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.