Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 18.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.47. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

