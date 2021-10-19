Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $545.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.