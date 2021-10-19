Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,902 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $332,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $914.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

