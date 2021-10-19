Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASYS stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

