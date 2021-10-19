Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of ABG opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

